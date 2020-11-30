SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) entered into an agreement to acquire the debt fund business of Seattle-based WestRiver Group, provider of integrated capital solutions for the global innovation economy.

Through the acquisition, SVB Capital, SVB Financial Group's funds management business will be enabled to establish the SVB Capital Credit Platform for providing institutional investors with additional investment opportunities in the innovation economy and provide new debt options to Silicon Valley Bank's commercial banking clients.

SVB Capital manages $5.5B in assets across multiple funds.

Transaction expected to close by the end of 2020; founder & CEO, WestRiver Group Erik Anderson will join SVB as the Executive Chairman of the SVB Capital Credit Platform and will also serve as Chair of the SVB Capital Advisory Committee.