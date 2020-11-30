CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) announces that, contingent of regulatory sign-off, it plans to initiate a 35,000-subject Phase 2b/3 clinical trial evaluating COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV in adults, including an emphasis on people at least 60 years old.

The Phase 2b portion will be initially conducted at sites in Europe and South America. If all goes according to plan, interim results may be available as soon as next quarter.

Early this month, it announced preliminary data that showed the vaccine was stable for at least three months at standard refrigerator temperature of +5 degrees Celsius (+41 Fahrenheit) and stable for up to 24 hours at room temperature.

On November 17, it announced a deal with the European Commission for the supply of 225M doses with an option for 180M more.