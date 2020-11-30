Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) +11.3% PM , and China Oceanwide Holdings received confirmation of the extension of the acceptance of filing from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in China.

Oceanwide will now move forward with remaining regulatory steps required to close the transaction.

Both the parties are working on an extension of the waiver and agreement of each party's right to terminate their previously announced merger agreement until not later than Dec. 31, 2020.

Also, they plan a 90-day extension of each of the three $500M tranches under the post-close Oceanwide capital plan.