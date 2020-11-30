Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) +1.9% PM , entered into an agreement to supply 1GW of DuraTrack HZ v3 single-axis solar trackers to RP Construction Services.

Deliveries scheduled to commence in December and continue through the end of 2021.

RPCS provides design-build services for small and medium-sized ground-mounted solar energy projects across the U.S. and is the leading contractor for solar energy projects under 25 MWs.

"I am also pleased that this order follows on the Lightsource bp purchase agreement announced earlier this month, making it the second order over 1 GW that we have received in the past 30 days," CEO Jim Fusaro commented.