Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) has closed its takeover of privately held Sweetwater Brewing Company, one of the largest independent craft brewers, for ~$300M. The deal was announced on November 4.
Shares are up 7% premarket along with other cannabis players that are seeing spikes in share prices as investors expect an acceleration in the decriminalization of marijuana under a Joe Biden administration.
Selected tickers: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) (+6%), Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) (+2%), Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) (+8%), Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) (+4%), ETFMG Alternative Harvest (NYSEARCA:MJ) (+3%), Hexo Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) (+13%).