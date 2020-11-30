Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ:VSTM) +5% in premarket after initiation of a Phase 2 trial evaluating VS-6766, a RAF/MEK inhibitor alone and in combination with defactinib, a FAK inhibitor, in patients with recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC).

First part of the study will determine the optimal regimen of either VS-6766 monotherapy or in combination with defactinib.

The determination of which regimen to take forward into the expansion phase of the trial will be made based on objective response rate data. Expansion phase of the study will examine efficacy and safety parameters of the regimen selected. Trial enrollment is underway in the U.S. with European sites to follow.