Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) shares are up 3.3% pre-market as the company prepares to report earnings after the bell today. Analysts are expecting 312% Y/Y revenue growth and EPS to grow from $006 last year to $0.76.

Last quarter, Zoom's Q2 revenue quadrupled on the year and profits posted a tenfold increase. Pandemic-related tailwinds are expected to continue in the Q3 report, and the increasing number of global coronavirus cases and related restrictions are adding to the pre-market share gains.

Zoom led recent WFH pullbacks after positive coronavirus vaccine news. But ZM was still one of the best performing Nasdaq stocks last week with shares up nearly 13% . Shares are up a staggering 1,133% from its $36 IPO price last year.

The lofty valuation and tough H2 comps next year could stoke some investor/analyst concerns.

