PPG (NYSE:PPG) agrees to acquire privately-held coatings manufacturer Ennis-Flint in a deal valued at ~$1.15B.

PPG formed a mobility focus team in 2017 to develop mobility technologies and solutions that "provide increased functionality and solve new and unique requirements for electric, hybrid and autonomous vehicles," and the company says the Ennis-Flint acquisition "further enhances our existing mobility technologies in support of increased automotive occupant safety through driver-assisted and autonomous driving systems."

Ennis-Flint supplies products including traffic paint, hot-applied and preformed thermoplastics, raised pavement markers and intelligent transportation systems from a global network of manufacturing facilities; FY 2020 revenue is expected at ~$600M, with mid-teen percentage EBITDA margins.

PPG was one of 16 names added recently to Morgan Stanley's list of stocks set to benefit from rising adoption of electric vehicles.