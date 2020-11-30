Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are now down 17.65% in premarket action after GM inks a memorandum of understanding with the company that is smaller in scale than some investors hoped and doesn't include any equity investment.

Nikola on the deal: "We are excited to take this important step with GM, which provides an opportunity to leverage the resources, strengths and talent of both companies... Heavy trucks remain our core business and we are 100% focused on hitting our development milestones to bring clean hydrogen and battery-electric commercial trucks to market. We believe fuel-cells will become increasingly important to the semi-truck market, as they are more efficient than gas or diesel and are lightweight compared to batteries for long hauls. By working with GM, we are reinforcing our companies' shared commitment to a zero-emission future."

The MOU does not include the previously contemplated development of the Nikola Badger.

"As previously announced, the Nikola Badger program was dependent on an OEM partnership. Nikola will refund all previously submitted order deposits for the Nikola Badger," updates the company.

See more details on the GM-Nikola MOU