Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) appointed Shaun Marklew as CTO and Patrick Foley as CFO, effective Jan.16, 2021.

Current CFO Takesha Brown will step down citing personal reasons.

Both Shaun Marklew (COO) and Patrick Foley (CFO) held senior executive roles at Sahara Presentation Systems, a company acquired by Boxlight in September 2020 for ~$95M in cash and preferred stock.

"Additionally, with Mark Starkey, appointed as President earlier this month, and Hank Nance, COO, we are committed as an executive team to take the company through its next phase of growth and financial stability," CEO Michael Pope commented.