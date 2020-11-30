Mastercard (NYSE:MA), along with partners Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) TSYS and Extend, roll out a mobile virtual card solution that enables virtual corporate cards to be loaded into a mobile wallet for secure contactless payments.

Previously, one of the main barriers to wider adoption of virtual cards has been the inability to load them into a mobile wallet for use at physical point-of-sale terminals.

The product uses Mastercard Digital Enablement Services to tokenize virtual card numbers for secure mobile payments.

Businesses can use the solution to issue a single- or multi-use virtual card to employees, enabling them to fund and manage authorized purchases. TSYS generates the virtual card number, which is accessed in the Extend app and then loaded into a mobile wallet.

