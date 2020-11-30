Energy stocks are sliding premarket as investors wait on a decision about output cuts from OPEC+ and assess the sector’s best month ever.

The SPDR S&P Energy Sector ETF (XLE, -1.2% ) is off the most of the S&P sectors premarket But it’s up 35% for November, up 34% since the first vaccine efficacy data arrived.

Equities have outperformed the commodity. Crude oil (CL1:COM, -0.3% ) is up 26% for the month. But it has moved above the important $45/barrel level during that time, even breaching $46 and hitting levels not seen since March.

WTI futures are lower this morning with some uncertainty about whether OPEC+, meeting now, will extend its production cuts into 2021, which looked like a foregone conclusion recently.

Countries like the UAE and Kazakhstan are against extending the cuts of 2M barrels per day agreed in April until other countries make up for their summer overproduction, or cheating. But the big guns, Saudi Arabia and Russian, are looking to keep the cuts into Q1 2021.

Even with the cuts, it looks like it will be a tougher road for oil prices to break $50/barrel.

Egypt’s oil minister said today he sees prices around $50 for 2021.

Harry Tchilingurian, head of commodity market strategy at BNP Paribas, who sees OPEC+ extending cuts for three months in 2021, says once those cuts drain the excess inventory built up at the start of this year futures can start to price in a recovery in the second half of 2021.

Prices need to get to around $55/barrel to bring U.S. shale drilling back to significant levels, but “futures move faster than fundamentals and the real economy” and once vaccine distribution begins they can reset accordingly, he told Bloomberg.

As the month comes to a close, XLE remains close to overbought territory with a relative strength index of 68.25.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was the best performer in the sector, up nearly 80%. Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) followed, up 70%. Apache (NASDAQ:APA) rose 67% and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) rose 64%.

Sector Watch

Keep an eye on pot stocks, with the Cowen Boston Cannabis Conference scheduled to start at 10:25 a.m. ET today.

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ, +3% ) is up nearly 40% for the month.

