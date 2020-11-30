MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) has received $25M in milestone payment from Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), related to retifanlimab, an investigational anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody designed by MacroGenics and licensed to Incyte (as INCMGA0012). The payment was triggered by recent initiation of POD1UM-303, Incyte’s Phase 3 global study in patients with metastatic squamous cell anal carcinoma.

Under the collaboration agreement announced in 2017, MacroGenics is eligible to receive up to a total of $365M in potential remaining development and regulatory milestones and up to $330M in potential commercial milestones. If retifanlimab is approved and commercialized, MacroGenics would be eligible to receive royalties, tiered from 15% to 24% on sales.