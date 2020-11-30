BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) signs MOU to acquire Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital on Nov. 27, 2020.

Both BIMI and Chaohu Hospital agreed to share their customer resources as well as co-develop franchisees and members locally after signing this MOU.

They also agreed to sign a stock purchase agreement after completing the relevant assessment and evaluation of Chaohu Hospital.

“With the liberalization of fertility policy, the prospects for obstetrics and gynecology healthcare is promising,” said Mr. Tiewei Song, CEO and President of BOQI International Medical.