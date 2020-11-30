Investors take stock in Home Depot after huge acquisition

Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) $8.7B acquisition of HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) is being well received, according to Goldman Sachs's Matt McClure.

McClure notes that "adjacent" deals in the building products sector aren't normally a Street favorite, but that the pandemic has reset expectations.

"Quarantine demonstrated the benefits of larger, single family homes with extra space at a time when America’s largest demographic is beginning to form families," updates Moelis & Co.'s Frank Sellman.

Of course, that all sets up well for Home Depot and its HDS acquisition.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on Home Depot, while the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Home Depot is Neutral.

