Salesforce stock gains ahead of Q3 earnings; bull outlines benefits of potential Slack purchase

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares are up 1% pre-market as the company heads toward the Q3 report, which is scheduled for tomorrow after the bell.

Consensus estimates expect $5.25B in revenue (+16% Y/Y) vs. CRM's $5.24B-5.25B guidance. The consensus includes $4.93B in subscription and support sales and $314.8M for professional services.

EPS is expected at $0.75, flat on the year.

Billings is forecast at $4.74B vs. the $4.63B in Q2.

Salesforce stumbled a bit in the early days of the pandemic and lowered its full-year guidance in the Q1 report before raising it back up in Q2. The raised outlook included $20.7-20.8B in revenue and adjusted EPS of $3.72-3.74.

Related: Last week, a Dow Jones report suggested that Salesforce has held talks to potentially acquire workplace collaboration platform Slack.

In a new Credit Suisse note, analyst Brad Zelnick (Outperform rating, $245 price target) assumes a $25B takeover valuation for the potential Slack deal, noting it would become "one of the largest deals in software history."

Zelnick, on why Salesforce might consider the deal: "Ultimately, we believe the rationale comes down to user engagement, network effects, and data... We believe the rewards are in the form of network effects (think broader adoption, higher renewal rates, and customer lifetime value) and ultimately the most comprehensive data for driving intelligent competitive advantage."

Here's a look at how Salesforce shares have performed over the past year compared to the S&P 500 and tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK):