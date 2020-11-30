Thinly traded nano cap AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) perks up 9% premarket on light volume in reaction to the commencement of dosing in Turkey in an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating MS1819, combined with standard-of-care [porcine -derived pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT)], for the treatment of severe exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).

MS1819 is a recombinant lipase (one of the three main pancreatic enzymes) derived from the yeast Yarrowia Lipolytica. Together with PERT, it is designed to enable CF patients to eat a normal-to-high fat diet while avoiding unwanted GI symptoms.