To review: Bitcoin (BTC-USD) started November at about $13.8K. On the Tuesday prior to Thanksgiving, it had come within a handful of dollars of touching its epic 2017 high just shy of $20K (also hit near Thanksgiving). By the time holiday meals had begun across the country last week, it had plunged to roughly $16.3K.

The crypto has been rallying since, and minutes ago crossed back over $19K to its current price of $19.25K.

"We are just getting started," says Grayscale's Michael Sonnenshein, appearing on CNBC this morning. Addressing what some see as excessive speculation in crypto, Sonnenshein says inflows into Grayscale's various crypto vehicles don't indicate unhealthy investor fervor.

In case you missed it: Guggenheim's Scott Minerd is the latest institutional type to be won over by Bitcoin, with his $5.3B Macro Opportunities Fund now having the green light to invest up to 10% of its assets in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).