The U.K. Ministry of Defense awards BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) a new 15-year contract worth £2.4B ($3.2B) for the supply of munitions products and engineering support to the U.K. armed forces and boost investment in its pandemic-hit economy.

BAE says the contract will sustain 4K jobs across the U.K. and enable it to invest £70M in upgrading manufacturing lines.

Under the new contract, which will supersede the current contract due to expire at year-end 2022, BAE will spend £350M with U.K.-based companies on raw materials and machine components.

