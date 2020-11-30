ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has signed an agreement to acquire Element AI, an artificial intelligence company. NOW to establish an AI innovation Hub in Canada.

Element AI was founded in Oct. 2016 by Jean-François Gagné and co-founders Yoshua Bengio, Anne Martel, Nicolas Chapados, and Philippe Beaudoin, along with Jean-Sébastien Cournoyer of Montreal venture capital fund Real Ventures.

Element AI's first standalone product Underwriting Partner, an AI-assisted insurance underwriting workflow software, was released in Sept. 2019. The company also released Knowledge Scout, a platform for data set management in manufacturing companies.

The acquisition of Element AI is NOW’s latest strategic investment to accelerate AI innovation in the Now Platform.

ServiceNow expects to complete the acquisition in early 2021.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.