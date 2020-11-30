J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) announces that it acquired the assets of Mass Movement through a subsidiary.

Mass Movement is said to have more than 20 years of experience providing logistics, delivery, assembly, and installation services for the commercial fitness industry. The company churned up revenue of $29M in 2019.

"Mass Movement presents an opportunity to expand our expertise in the final mile delivery of big and bulky products," says J.B. Hunt CEO John Roberts.

The acquisition is expected to complement JBHT's current service and enhance its ability to meet the growing demand of customers in the commercial health and fitness industry.

Source: Press Release