S&P Global's (NYSE:SPGI) agreement to buy IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) at ~$44B enterprise value, or $98 per share in stock, materially undervalues INFO, according to Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey.

The ~6% premium to INFO's recent close is disappointing when considering IHS's multi-year organic revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow compounding outlook, the analyst wrote in a note to clients

The combined entity's expected 6.5%-8% CY22-23 organic revenue growth outlook is "materially comparable to IHS's stand-alone outlook" and "highlights what we view as the dubious merits of the combination," Jeffrey said.

Points out that the proposed merger would value INFO at ~21.7x CY21E EBITDA, which is an about 11% discount to info services rival Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK), he adds.

Jeffrey also finds it surprising that Markit's founder and current IHS Markit CEO Lance Uggla won't hold a leadership role in the combined SPGI/INFO.

"We are startled by this outcome given his entrepreneurial roots and the success he has achieved as IHS' CEO," Jeffrey said. "Little about this transaction makes sense to us."

He also doesn't see an rival suitors stepping up as the size of the transaction makes it prohibitive for private equity.

IHS Markit is up 6.9% in premarket trading, bringing the stock's price to $98.95.

See IHS Markit's enterprise value/EBITDA vs. S&P Global and Verisk over the past five years:

See how INFO's Quant factor grades stack up against SPGI, Verisk, and FactSet: