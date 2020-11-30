Citing the share price that has nearly tripled since the recent IPO, Credit Suisse downgrades Unity Software (NYSE:U) from Outperform to Perform

Key quote: "Look, we love Unity and firmly believe the creative market will see exceptional expansion over the long term. Moreover, we see several paths to near-term beat/raises. However, in every scenario the vast majority of upside to our price target would come from the terminal value and more robust assumptions. We can't stretch any further on valuation."

Unity shares are down 0.7% pre-market to $147.

On Friday, Unity shares closed 184% above its $52 IPO price. Shares might react this week when IPO peer Snowflake reports its first post-debut earnings on Wednesday.

Check out other recent IPO news.