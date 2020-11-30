Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) has secured fiber for the nationwide 5G network it's building via contracts with four vendors.

It's dealing with Everstream, Segra, Uniti (NASDAQ:UNIT) and Zayo to obtain fronthaul and backhaul support coast to coast for its network, key to its plan to become the fourth major U.S. wireless carrier.

It's pursuing the industry's first cloud-native Open RAN-based 5G network.

"Today's announcement marks an important milestone in DISH's deployment process, adding to our strong roster of industry-leading tower, radio, software and now fiber vendors," says Dish's Jeff McSchooler.