NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) unveils its new C360 cervical spine portfolio and the commercial launch of its Anterior Cervical Plating (ACP) system, a next-generation enhancement of its Gradient CLP dynamic cervical plate, acquired from RSB Spine LLC in June 2005, featuring the thinnest plate on the market at 1.6 mm.

The new ACP system is designed to help reduce common postoperative complications, such as dysphagia, malalignment and adjacent level ossification, by enabling surgeons to customize treatment to patient needs versus a traditional one-size-fits-all approach.

C360 and ACP will be commercially available in 2021.