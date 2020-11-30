Fang Holdings stock +13.9% after receiving go-private offer from General Atlantic at 20% premium

Nov. 30, 2020 9:27 AM ETFang Holdings Limited (SFUN)SFUNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) is up 13.9% premarket after announcing it's received a preliminary nonbinding "go-private" proposal from General Atlantic.
  • General Atlantic Singapore Fund and affiliates are proposing to acquire all the outstanding shares and American Depositary Shares it doesn't currently own for $1.468/share, or $14.68/ADS (each ADS represents 10 ordinary shares).
  • That's a premium of about 20% to Friday's ADS close, and about 40% to its 30-day volume-weighted average price.
  • General Atlantic is proposing to finance the deal mainly with equity capital and possibly with debt capital.
