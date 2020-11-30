Sources tell CNBC's David Faber that Salesforce's (NYSE:CRM) acquisition of Slack (NYSE:WORK) is expected to be announced tomorrow after the bell, which is when Salesforce will report earnings results.

The source says the deal will be half cash, half stock and value Slack at a premium to its current price.

The deal would become one of the largest software mergers in history, joining Microsoft's $27B acquisition of LinkedIn and IBM's $34B price tag to pick up Red Hat.

Slack shares are up 8% pre-market to $43.94. The company has a $23.2B market cap. Salesforce is down 1% , erasing earlier gains.

