Nasdaq leads the S&P 500 with the latest vaccine news reaction muted

Positive vaccine news hit the headlines for the fourth Monday in a row, but the major averages are cautious this time around as a historic November comes to a close.

The Dow (DJI) -0.6% , which benefited the most from the recovery trade, is off the most, while the S&P (SP500) -0.2% is also down. But the Nasdaq (COMP) +0.3% is edging higher.

Moderna +13% is set to apply for regulatory authorization for its COVID vaccine today.

Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) is the only S&P sector in the green. Apple +1.3% rose after a bullish note from Morgan Stanley highlighting 5G.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) -1.6% is bringing up the rear, but set to post its best month ever. Crude futures -0.6% have been volatile as OPEC+ meets with an extension of production cuts in the balance.

Spot gold -1% continues its decline, down to prices seen around the start of July.

Interest rates are flat. The 10-year Treasury yield is at 0.85%, lower than where it was at the beginning of the month, raising interesting caveat about the confidence in the recovery in the bond market.