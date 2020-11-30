Jumia Technologies (JMIA -10.4% ) have entered into an at the market offering agreement with Citigroup Global Markets, pursuant to which the Company will sell an aggregate of ~7.9M shares of the Company’s ADSs.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes.

Jumia’s ADSs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE, under the symbol 'JMIA' and the closing sale price is $36.89 per ADS as on Nov.27. The total amount of net proceeds will depend upon the market price at which the ADSs are sold.