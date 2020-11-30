Biden names Janet Yellen to head Treasury

President-elect Joe Biden names Janet Yellen as his pick for Treasury Secretary, as has been expected for about a week.

If confirmed, former Fed Chair Yellen would be the first woman to serve in the Treasury's 231-year history.

Yellen is considered dovish in her monetary policy stance, and is seen as more moderate than progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren. She is also seen as someone who is aware of the dangers of withdrawing government stimulus too early during a recession.

The transition team also named Neera Tanden to head the White House budget office and economist Cecilia Rouse as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.

