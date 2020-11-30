Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA -1.3% ) has reported preliminary data from Phase 1 trial evaluating KPL-404 in healthy volunteers. Final data and safety follow-up from all cohorts of the Phase 1 study is expected in the 1H of 2021.

All 6 subjects dosed with KPL-404 3 mg/kg IV showed full receptor occupancy through Day 29, which corresponded with complete suppression of the T-cell Dependent Antibody Response to test antigen keyhole limpet hemocyanin through Day 29. Consistent dose relatedness was shown in the lower dose level cohorts. Data collection for the higher dose level cohorts, 10 mg/kg IV and 5 mg/kg SC, is ongoing.

KPL-404 is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody that is designed to inhibit CD40-CD40L interaction, a key T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation and immunoglobulin class switching and Type 1 immune responses.

The CD40-CD40L interaction has been implicated in diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Sjogren’s syndrome, Graves’ disease, and systemic lupus erythematosus and in prevention of solid organ transplant graft rejection.