China Index Holdings' (CIH +14.1% ) board received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter from General Atlantic Singapore Fund for acquiring all of the outstanding Class A and Class B ordinary shares, with a par value of $0.001/share and each ADS, representing one Class A ordinary share, par value $0.001/share in a going-private transaction.

Consideration payable for each share and each ADS to be acquired will be $2.32 in cash (represents a premium of 25% to the stock price as of the close of business on Nov.27, 2020).

The buyer plans to finance the acquisition primarily with equity capital, and possibly debt capital; equity portion of the financing would be provided by the buyer and additional potential buyer consortium members, if any.