CNH Industrial (CNHI +1% ) says it has signed a five-year agreement to collaborate with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to develop a system of digital services for its operations.

CNH says the companies will create a global network of digital hubs in the U.S., Europe, Brazil and India to design, launch and manage a set of data-driven services using advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

CNH also plans to develop data-driven digital services to help clients drive sustainability, such as yield improvement in agriculture and more-efficient vehicles and improved fleet management in the transportation industry.

"The creation of digital hubs is a key pillar of our strategy that will move CNH Industrial from being a manufacturer of physical products to being able to deliver new digitally born and connected products and services," says Andreas Weishaar, ​​​​​CNH's Chief Strategy, Talent, ICT and Digital Officer​.

CNH Industrial is "set to flourish long after the pandemic," Gregory Schnitzler writes in a bullish analysis recently posted on Seeking Alpha.