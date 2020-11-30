CNH Industrial (CNHI +1%) says it has signed a five-year agreement to collaborate with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to develop a system of digital services for its operations.
CNH says the companies will create a global network of digital hubs in the U.S., Europe, Brazil and India to design, launch and manage a set of data-driven services using advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and cloud computing.
CNH also plans to develop data-driven digital services to help clients drive sustainability, such as yield improvement in agriculture and more-efficient vehicles and improved fleet management in the transportation industry.
"The creation of digital hubs is a key pillar of our strategy that will move CNH Industrial from being a manufacturer of physical products to being able to deliver new digitally born and connected products and services," says Andreas Weishaar, CNH's Chief Strategy, Talent, ICT and Digital Officer.
CNH Industrial is "set to flourish long after the pandemic," Gregory Schnitzler writes in a bullish analysis recently posted on Seeking Alpha.