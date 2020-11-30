Morgan Stanley lays out some of its top U.S. equity picks amid what it sees as a range bound path for the S&P 500 Index in the near term with the second COVID-19 wave, remaining election uncertainties and the implications of higher interest rates in the mix. MS recommends investors look for stocks with strong operating leverage and sensitivity to an above trend economic growth, as well as growth stocks with reasonable valuations given the expectation for higher interest rates. Some of the firm's top picks are listed below.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) (Overweight rating, price target $190 from analyst Simeon Gutman): "The business is performing well and keeping pace with overall DIY outperformance. In light of strong results over the past two quarters, we have recalibrated our expectations higher next for the next couple years. We also have greater conviction that AAP's transformation is generally on track; we are modeling 1%/2.5% comps in 2021/2022 despite tough compares generated by strong 2020 results. Covid-19 has slowed parts of AAP's transformation, but we see the business getting closer to unlocking 40+ bps of EBIT margin upside in 2021/2022 (on average). Risk-reward skews positively with ~60% upside/~20% downside to our bull/bear case)."

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) (Overweight rating, price target $240 from analyst Dara Mohsenian): "STZ is our top overall Staples pick for our North America coverage. We forecast a potential re-acceleration in sequential beer topline growth going forward back to the ~HSD% range as Covid consumer demand and production supply issues dissipate. Improving beer revenue growth should drive above-consensus total company revenue and EPS estimates, and act as a catalyst for the stock, particularly with very attractive valuation of ~14x EBITDA, well below high-growth beverage peers."

Nike (NYSE:NKE): (Overweight rating, price target $152 from analyst Kimberly Greenberger): "We believe NKE is in the early innings of transition from a traditional wholesale business to a digitally-driven, direct-to-consumer brand. Covid-19 has allowed NKE to further accelerate its DTC strategy, making it one of the key apparel & footwear companies whose business model, TAM, and margin profile look better positioned post-Covid-19. NKE’s DTC acceleration should make it one of the highest-growth consumer names, as well as one of the few within our coverage universe to potentially benefit from the shift to digital."

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) (Overweight rating, price target $120 from analyst Thomas Allen): "WYNN is our favored Gaming, Lodging, & Leisure stock as we believe the stock down 30% YTD reflects short-term Covid-related effects rather than long-term structural headwinds. WYNN is historically 70% exposed to Macau. Morgan Stanley economists expect China PCE to grow 12% in 2021, while strong Chinese leisure demand is already apparent on the Mainland but gov’t restrictions are slowing the Macau recovery. Concerns around Macau VIP echo what we have heard but not seen the effects of in the past. We are 7% above consensus EBITDA for 2022, but still 25% below WYNN’s 2019 investor day 2021 guidance, which if WYNN can achieve, we see the stock doubling from here."

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) (Overweight rating, price target $93 from analyst Pamela Kaufman): "Philip Morris is our top pick in US Tobacco as we believe it should generate peer-leading high-single-digit to low-double-digit EPS growth over the mid-term. PM's growth outlook is driven by the positive mix shift toward IQOS, which supports stronger volume performance, attractive IQOS revenue/profitability relative to combustibles, and the positive mix shift towards higher profit regions such as the EU. In addition, PM should deliver stronger combustibles growth in 2021 following weaker 2020 performance. PM should generate strong operating leverage as incremental IQOS investment moderates and the company has the opportunity to reinstate share buybacks. We believe PM's advantaged positioning warrants a premium valuation, and valuation is attractive at 10.5x NTM EV/EBITDA, below its 12.9x average over the last five years."

Here is the recent track record of the five stocks vs. the S&P 500 Index.