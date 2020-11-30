Diana Shipping (DSX +1.1% ) through its separate wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into a time charter contract with Rotterdam-based Glencore Agriculture B.V., for one of its 2006-built Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Artemis.

Gross charter rate is $10,250/day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum Jan. 5, 2022 up to maximum Mar. 30, 2022; charter commenced earlier today.

m/v Artemis was chartered, as previously announced, to Singapore-based Koch Shipping Pte Singapore, at a gross charter rate of $10,150/day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The employment is anticipated to generate ~$4.06M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

On completion of the earlier announced sales, Diana Shipping's fleet consists of 38 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 12 Panamax).

Combined carrying capacity of the fleet, including the m/v Coronis and the m/v Sideris GS is ~5M dwt with a weighted average age of 10.15 years.