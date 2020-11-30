Agile Therapeutics (AGRX -0.4% ) says an international peer-reviewed reproductive health journal, Contraception, published the primary safety, efficacy, and tolerability results from the Phase 3 SECURE study evaluating Twirla transdermal system (AG200-15) which will also appear in a future print edition of the journal.

Twirla is a once-a-week transdermal treatment with a combined hormonal approach that delivers a 30 mcg daily dose of ethinyl estradiol (a type of estrogen) and a 120 mcg daily dose of levonorgestrel (a well-known progestin).

The patch can be worn on the abdomen, buttock or upper torso.

Previously in Oct 2018, announced additional results from its Phase 3 SECURE study assessing contraceptive patch Twirla (AG200-15) in overweight women.

Previously, Twirla was approved by the FDA on February 14, 2020 for the prevention of pregnancy in women with a BMI < 30 kg/m2 for whom a combined hormonal contraceptive is appropriate.