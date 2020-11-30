Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA +2.1% ) has announced data from its Phase 1 trial evaluating ALLN-346 in healthy volunteers, demonstrating ALLN-346 was well-tolerated with no clinically significant safety signals and no dose-limiting toxicities observed in any cohort up to the highest administered dose.

Additionally, assay of serum samples by ELISA immunoassay showed that ALLN-346 was not absorbed systemically, supporting that its mechanism of action appears to be restricted to the GI tract.

The company expects to initiate a Phase 1b multiple-ascending dose trial in healthy volunteers and a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with hyperuricemia and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in 1H of 2021, with initial data from both studies expected in 2H of 2021.

Hyperuricemia (elevated levels of uric acid in the blood) results from overproduction or insufficient excretion of urate, or often a combination of the two. Hyperuricemia is associated with gout, a kind of arthritis caused by excess uric acid in the blood as well as hypertension, CKD, glucose intolerance, dyslipidemia, insulin resistance and obesity.

ALLN-346 is an investigational, orally administered, urate-degrading enzyme that has been designed for activity and stability in the gastrointestinal tract (GI), and is intended for the treatment of hyperuricemia in patients with gout and CKD.