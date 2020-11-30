Corning (GLW -0.5% ) will present at today's Credit Suisse Annual Technology Conference. The presentation starts at 1:40 pm with a webcast here.

Ahead of the presentation, Corning updates its Q4 outlook to include 5-8% sequential sales growth and operating margin growth at approximately double the rate of sales sequentially.

The growth rates would put Q4 revenue in the range of $3.15B to $3.24B v.s the $3.15B consensus estimate.

Last quarter, Corning's core operating margin was up 710 bps sequentially to 18.3%.

"Despite a challenging macro environment, we continue to perform well and deliver meaningful accomplishments across the company. The relevance of our capabilities and our relationships with industry leaders are creating new opportunities for us to support customers with more Corning content. We are generating top- and bottom-line growth in multiple businesses and our strategic investments are paying off. Overall, our performance demonstrates the strength of Corning’s portfolio and our ability to execute," says Chief Strategy Officer Dr. Jeffrey Evenson.

Press release.

