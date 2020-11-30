Hindenburg Research is out with a negative report on Kandi Technologies (KNDI -18.4% ) and what it claims is a brazen scheme by the company to falsify revenue using fake sales to undisclosed affiliates.

"Our investigation included extensive on-the-ground inspection at Kandi’s factories and customer locations in China, interviews with over a dozen former employees and business partners, and review of numerous litigation documents and international public records."

"We unmasked Kandi’s 'unnamed' top customers and found that almost 64% of Kandi’s last twelve months sales have been to undisclosed related parties."

"The company’s largest customer, representing ~55% of last twelve months sales, shares a phone number with a Kandi subsidiary, and shared an executive with Kandi."

If the company responds to the allegations, the response will be posted.

Seeking Alpha author Harold Goldmeier was warning on Kandi last month.