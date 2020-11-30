Chipotle (CMG -2.3% ) announces that it is testing smoked brisket at 64 restaurants throughout Cincinnati and part of Sacramento, California.

The latest protein menu addition features smoked beef brisket that is seasoned with a special spice blend and finished with a sauce made with Mexican peppers.

Chipotle’s last new meat option was carne asada, which was introduced more than a year ago.

New menu additions have been a huge traffic driver for the fast-casual chain in the past.

Shares of Chipotle are lower in morning trading on a down day overall for the restaurant sector. For the year, Chipotle is the top performer of the 50 publicly-traded restaurant stocks.