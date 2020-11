BP (BP -4.1% ) plunges after HSBC downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a £300 price target, halting the stock's 36% surge so far this month in the U.S.

HSBC analyst Gordon Gray says he likes the BP story but believes the stock could struggle to outperform further, arguing that the potential catalyst of future buybacks is still a few quarters out.

BP's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.