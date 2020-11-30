Aurora Spine (OTCPK:AROSF) launched a new Pain Care Division designed to focus on the rapidly growing segment of pain care using mechanical devices such as the ZIP and SiLO.

The ZIP Screwless Fusion Procedure for the treatment of back pain is a series of patented implants developed by Aurora Spine specifically for the L5-S1 region, including Aurora Spine's minimally invasive interspinous fixation implant designed for stabilization and load sharing in T1-S1 thoracolumbar fusion procedures.

SiLO is a single implant Posterior Si-Fusion System, developed to provide a simple, safe & reproducible method of fusing the Sacroiliac Joint and the only implant that was designed specifically for posterior sacroiliac joint fusions.

The global pain management devices market size is expected to reach ~$14.55B by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.8%.