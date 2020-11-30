Seeing upsides to consensus in iPhone build and shipment estimates, Loop Capital upgrades Apple (AAPL +1.0% ) from Hold to Buy with a $131 price target.

Analyst Ananda Baruah currently sees a "scenario of upside to consensus in near-term iPhone build and shipment forecasts (iPhone 13 build forecasts also look positive relative to consensus) as well as upside to Mac, iPad, and likely AirPod, Watch, and Services sales well into calendar year 2021."

Loop now forecasts CY EPS of $4.23 vs. their prior $3.89 and the $3.87 consensus, which represents a premium of 1.4x the S&P 500 vs. the peak of 1.6x over the past 12 months.

Apple's trailing P/E multiple stands at nearly 36 compared to the 37 for the S&P 500.

Seeking Alpha gives Apple a D+ Value Grade based in part on the P/E multiple. Here are a few of the metrics that go into the grade, and you can check out the full list here: