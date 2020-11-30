Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-46.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $551.18M (-11.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MOMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.