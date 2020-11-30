GameStop (GME +12.9% ) is a Cyber Monday breakout stock in the retail sector and now trades at a 52-week high of $19.42.

The extremely high short interest on GameStop makes it a candidate for a short squeeze as shares approach the $20 mark.

As for the bearish thesis that GameStop is no longer relevant with consumers, Google searches on the retailer are at the highest level of the last five years amid the gaming console refresh cycle.

