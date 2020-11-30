McEwen Mining to shut San José mine on virus lockdown
- McEwen Mining (MUX -5%) sinks to five-month lows after a "significant increase" in COVID-19 infections in Argentina's Santa Cruz province has forced a temporary lockdown of its 49%-owned San José mine.
- McEwen says Q4 production likely will be hurt by the shutdown, even as it expects limited operations to resume in the coming days.
- Hothschild Mining (OTCPK:HCHDF) owns 51% of the mine.
- McEwen's attributable production for 2019 at San José totaled 51.7K gold oz. and 3.35M silver oz., for 91.7K gold equiv. oz. at all-in-sustaining costs of $1,140/oz.
- McEwen reported "another underwhelming quarter," with "dismal" Q3 production of just 30.4K gold equiv. oz., Taylor Dart said in a recent analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.