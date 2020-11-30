McEwen Mining to shut San José mine on virus lockdown

Nov. 30, 2020 10:58 AM ETMcEwen Mining Inc. (MUX), HCHDFMUXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • McEwen Mining (MUX -5%) sinks to five-month lows after a "significant increase" in COVID-19 infections in Argentina's Santa Cruz province has forced a temporary lockdown of its 49%-owned San José mine.
  • McEwen says Q4 production likely will be hurt by the shutdown, even as it expects limited operations to resume in the coming days.
  • Hothschild Mining (OTCPK:HCHDF) owns 51% of the mine.
  • McEwen's attributable production for 2019 at San José totaled 51.7K gold oz. and 3.35M silver oz., for 91.7K gold equiv. oz. at all-in-sustaining costs of $1,140/oz.
  • McEwen reported "another underwhelming quarter," with "dismal" Q3 production of just 30.4K gold equiv. oz., Taylor Dart said in a recent analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.