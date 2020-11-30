The FDA has signed off on a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) for Profound Medical's (PROF +5.4% ) Sonalleve system for the treatment of osteoid osteoma, a benign bone tumor that occurs in children and young adults.

HDE, aimed at facilitating the development of medical devices for rare diseases affecting pediatric patients, allows for the sale of a certain number of devices at a profit prior to full approval. In this case, the ceiling, called the annual distribution number, is 8,000 units.

Sonalleve combines real-time magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and thermometry (temperature measurement) with thermal (heat producing) ultrasound. Its value proposition is incision-free ablation of diseased tissue compared to computed tomography-guided radiofrequency ablation which requires drilling through muscle and soft tissue into bone.