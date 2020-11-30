Bank of Montreal Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 30, 2020 11:09 AM ETBank of Montreal (BMO)BMOBy: SA News Team
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.91 (-21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$5.86B (-3.8% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects provision for credit losses of C$726.7M.
- Over the last 2 years, BMO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.