U.S.-based semiconductor equipment giants Applied Materials (AMAT -1.2% ), Lam Research (LRCX -1.8% ), and KLA (KLAC -1.6% ) are trading lower after an earlier report that the Trump administration will add SMIC, China's largest chipmaker, to supplier blacklist that charges companies with military ties.

SMIC was already facing increased pressure from the U.S. Commerce Department.

The Chinese chipmaker didn't account for more than 10% of revenue for any of the U.S. chip equipment players last year, and companies order the expensive chip equipment a year ahead of the expected demand.

But all three semi equipment companies have strong revenue exposure to China with the region representing 31% of Lam's revenue in 2019, 29% of Applied Materials sales, and 25% for KLA.

Previously: Trump administration set to add China's SMIC, CNOOC to defense-related blacklist - Reuters (Nov. 30 2020)

Previously: Applied Materials, Lam Research, and KLA trading at record highs: What drives semi equipment stock movements? (Nov. 21 2020)