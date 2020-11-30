Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.25B (+16.4% Y/Y).

Expected Non-GAAP operating margin 17.2% and billings of $4.74B.

Over the last 2 years, CRM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.